New contractor to take on Gloucestershire's roads

The firm responsible for filling in potholes and gritting Gloucestershire's roads in the winter is changing.

Gloucestershire County Council has appointed Ringway Infrastructure Services to deliver their new £245m highways maintenance contract.

The contract, set to begin on 1 April 2019, is initially for seven years, with an option to extend year-on-year for up to a further four years; 11 years in total up to 2030.

Ringway already successfully delivers similar services for neighbouring authorities Worcestershire, where they've worked for over 13 years, as well as Wiltshire and Highways England in the south west.

Ringway will be responsible for looking after the county's 3,300 miles of highways specifically pothole repairs, winter gritting and snow clearing, gully cleaning, verge and grass cutting and surface dressing.

Cllr Vernon Smith, cabinet member for highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "This is great news for the county. Throughout the process Ringway impressed on all fronts and I'm confident they will do a great job keeping our roads and verges maintained. They bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience in delivering services in our region and I look forward to working with them to continue our investment in really improving Gloucestershire's roads."

Mike Notman, Managing Director for Ringway added: "Developing the right solution for the people of Gloucestershire was a real team effort. We are really looking forward to working collaboratively with the council, local suppliers and the community to improve the highway network. We are also 100% committed to supporting the county's wider targets for social, economic and environmental sustainability and are delighted to partner with the council to deliver these over the term of the contract."