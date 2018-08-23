John Lewis 'Confident' About Cheltenham

23 August 2018, 10:55 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 11:58

Inside of the new John Lewis in Chelt. Aug 2018

It's been a tough summer on the high street for lots of retailers. But John Lewis have told Heart they are 'really confident' about their new store in Cheltenham, opening in October.

 

John Lewis have spent £23m building the new store on the site of the old Beechwood Shopping Centre, which closed in 2016.

It was originally expected to open in 2017, but it is now going to start serving customers on Thursday 18th October. 

New store manager Martin Bundy told Heart: "So, it's been a long time coming, and I'm sure the locals of Cheltenham will echo that. The project itself has been going on 4 or 5 years..it's been a long term ambition for [John Lewis] to get into this catchment. 

"I believe it's a really fascinating high street, we think it's a really busy high street. There's obviously so much more that Cheltenham has to offer, it's not just a retail destination. Everything we do in partnership with the festivals and the local community, we really want to be a part of as well."

"We're laying on a space, The Discovery Room, where local community groups, charities, local businesses...could use it for a multitude of purposes. That's a blank canvas and we're looking for ideas to use that space, and we encourage local people to approach us."

Contractors are expected to formally hand the keys over to John Lewis in late September.

Some Facts and Figures:

· Used over 90,000 metres of cable – more than sixteen times the length of the Gold Cup race at Cheltenham Racecourse 

· Laid over 22,500 ceramic tiles - which if laid end-to-end, it would be enough to tile the perimeter of Montpellier Gardens twice

· Used more than 6000 metres of covering for electric wiring – enough to stretch from Cheltenham Town Hall to Cheltenham Spa railway station and back again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter during three day Iran prison release

Goldman Sachs to launch UK online retail bank in comingGoldman Sachs to launch UK online retail bank in coming weeks

CMA says it will block Sainsbury's-Asda merger if it leaves shoppers worse off

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News