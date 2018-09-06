Open day at Gloucestershire police

We are getting the chance to take a look behind the scenes at Gloucestershire Police.

The force is holding an open day at it's Waterwells HQ on Saturday 15th September.

As well as getting to see police vehicles, there will be a mini bike police chase, forensics demonstrations, the history of the Force and a range of projects supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

In addition the public can meet officers, staff and volunteers from across the two organisations as well as the police dogs and horses.

Chief Constable Rod Hansen said: "I know that my colleagues and I draw great strength from having the chance to interact with the public in a more relaxed way, hear what they have to say about what we do and how we do it and answer any questions people may have. Having some protected time to do so helps build on our mutual understanding and also helps us to get better so please do come along if you can – we look forward to welcoming you."

Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said, “When the first full-time, professional police force was formed almost 200 years ago, it was based on the principle that the power of the police comes from the consent of the public as opposed to the power of the state.

"The relationship between police and the public is a vital one and I know from what people in Gloucestershire tell me, they are proud of their Constabulary.

“However, the police must never take that for granted and I hope that by inviting the public to see the range of responsibilities we have and the extent of services we provide, will not only maintain that connection but also help foster an even better understanding.

“There is no doubt that in these difficult and dangerous times, our officers and staff are truly grateful for the interest and support of the people of Gloucestershire”.

Find out more here.