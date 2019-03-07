Parking charges going up in Cheltenham

It's going to cost more to park in council owned car parks in Cheltenham from 1st April.

The Borough Council says changes are part of a wider strategy to support environmental initiatives, manage congestion, cut down on pollution and encourage other modes of travel including walking and cycling to further enhance the town centre experience.

Councillor Steve Jordan, leader at Cheltenham Borough Council said: ‘’Cheltenham’s high street is going from strength to strength and we have welcomed some top brands in the last year including John Lewis, Urban Outfitters, a brand new Next store and the Botanist, to name but a few. Footfall has increased and data from Stagecoach shows that more people are choosing to travel into town by bus. Residents and visitors are choosing other modes of travel now which contributes to a healthier lifestyle, a cleaner environment and for shoppers, the enjoyment of a safer, bustling high street.

‘’Of course people still have the choice to bring a car into the centre and car parking tariffs are set to help balance supply and demand. We continue to invest in our car parks, with better signage, new payment machines offering contactless payment and security measures including better lighting.

‘’On 18 February 2019, the council unanimously declared a Climate Emergency and set out the need for the authority to act urgently to help reduce carbon emissions, with the ambitious aim of seeking to achieve carbon neutrality for Cheltenham by 2030. Clearly, this will not be possible without significant changes in our own behaviour and lifestyles, including a shift in the means by which we get from one place to another.

“Increasing parking charges is a tough decision and for many years, our parking fees were not increased at all. However, we now recognise that the convenience and carbon impact of car travel, needs to be carefully balanced against other more sustainable transport modes, to encourage more journeys to be made by walking, cycling and public transport.’’

The increases vary depending on the location of the car park and the duration of stay. For instance, Regent Arcade car park will go from £1.50 to £1.70 for the first hour, with Town Centre East car park rising from £1.40 to £1.50.

