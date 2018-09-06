Police investigate hate crime in Gloucester

Police are looking for a group of teenagers after a hate crime against a man with learning difficulties in Gloucester.

The 22-year-old was taunted and pushed over in St Johns Lane and needed hospital treatment for a cut to his head.

It happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday 30th August.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault in St Johns Lane or a possible altercation beforehand outside the Cornish Bakehouse on Westgate Street to come forward.

Gloucestershire Constabulary Hate Crime Coordinator PC Steph Lawrence said: "This was a particularly distressing and nasty offence where we believe a young man was assaulted due to his learning difficulties.

"We are now asking for the public's help to identify four males who are believed to be aged between 14 and 18 in connection with the incident. If you know who was responsible, witnessed the incident, or have any information which could help with enquiries, please call police.

"I'd also like to thank the member of the public who called this in and recognised that this was a hate crime. We take all reports such as this very seriously and if you have been the victim of a hate crime, or have witnessed one, please do call police on 101 or 999 if offenders are present."

One youth police would like to identify was riding a bike and was wearing blue jeans and a dark long-sleeved top.

Another was in dark tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured long-sleeved top.

A third male was wearing white shoes, dark coloured trousers, a dark jacket with a light hooded top underneath and the fourth male was wearing white shoes and all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit this online here or call police on 101 and quote incident 254 of 30 August or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.