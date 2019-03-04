Police search house as part of murder investigation

Police investigating the murder of a Swindon man are searching a house in the Forest of Dean.

Detectives from Lancashire Police have set up a cordon around the house on Miners Walk in Cinderford.



Human remains were found on farmland near Chorley in 2002, sparking a major investigation. But the identity of the man remained unknown for over 15 years.

In 2017, advances in DNA allowed police to identify the body as Darren Carley who went missing from his home in Swindon in January 2002, when he was 24.



Following the identification, a fresh appeal for information about Darren's murder was launched in October 2018.



A 50-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 36-year-old woman from Worcester were arrested on 16 October 2018 on suspicion of murder. They were later released under investigation.

Police say the current occupants of the address are not linked to the investigation and temporary accommodation has been sourced for them. We are grateful for their cooperation.