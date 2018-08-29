Report: 22% Of 14 Year Old Girls Had Self Harmed

A new report's warning almost a quarter of 14 year-old girls in the UK said they had self harmed in a year.

The Children's Society annual Good Childhood Report found that out of the 11,000 children surveyed one in six reported self-harming at 14.

Based on these figures, the Children's Society estimates that nearly 110,000 children aged 14 may have self-harmed across the UK during the same 12-month period, including 76,000 girls and 33,000 boys.

Almost half of 14-year-olds who said they had been attracted to people of the same gender or both genders said they had self-harmed.

Now, The Bishop of Gloucester, the Right Revd Rachel Treweek has reacted saying 'no child should feel unhappy because they don't conform to the expectations of their peers and society.'