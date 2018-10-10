Dashcam appeal after serious collision in Gloucester

A 21-year-old man from Gloucester is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious collision between a motorbike and Volkswagen Transporter.

It happened on Hatherley Road at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

The rider was taken to Southmead hospital in Bristol with multiple fractures and head injuries.

The driver of the Transporter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen either vehicle shortly before the collision occurred.

Anyone who has dashcam or home CCTV footage in the local area are also asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 299 of 9 October or by using this form to submit information online.