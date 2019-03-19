Serious sexual assault in Cheltenham

19 March 2019, 16:31 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 16:34

Police

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an incident in Cheltenham over the weekend.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and a second man, aged 24, was arrested on Monday night.

It follows an appeal from police to trace a group of men from the Buckinghamshire area who had been at Cheltenham races. 

They had helped a distressed woman in the street on Saturday morning and kindly took her home.

Detective Inspector Claire Nutland, from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: "We received calls within two hours from the men who helped the woman and this is all thanks to everyone who shared our initial appeal so quickly.

"I'd like to thank the group who stopped to help, the other members of the public who called us and everyone who shared our appeal. Due to this joint team effort we've moved further forward with the investigation and made two arrests."

Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

