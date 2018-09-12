Woman dies after mobility scooter collision in Gloucester

Police say an 89-year-old woman, who was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter in Gloucester, has died.

It happened at about 11am on Saturday 30 June at the corner of Kings Walk and Kings Square.

She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with leg and pelvic injuries, but sadly passed away on 3 September.

The mobility scooter involved was being driven by a woman who was accompanied by a man riding another mobility scooter.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 148 of 11 July.