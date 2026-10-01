Plants Galore

Plants Galore. Picture: Plants Galore

Plants Galore is a family run Nursery & Garden Centre which was founded on its current site in Roydon, Near Harlow, Essex by the Koert family in 1935.

In recent years the focus has changed drastically from salad crops to decorative plants for supply to both the retail and wholesale trade.

The large volume of high-quality plants that were being produced enabled Plants Galore to expand with an online shop, which now boasts a 5 star rating on Trustpilot.

With the addition of the stylish Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant and Jungle Maze in 2023, Plants Galore is fast becoming a family destination. The Jungle Maze is open weekends and school holidays March to October, with special events includingHalloween and Christmas attractions.

Whether you are looking for a low maintenance plant for your kitchen windowsill, an introduction to more exotic plants, lunch or a family day out - there simply is something for everyone. Their professional, friendly, knowledgeable team are ready to assist you in making the right decisions for your outdoor space.

Find out more on their website: Plants Galore