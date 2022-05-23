10 questionable 00s trends you probably forgot
23 May 2022, 14:10
Let’s face it, the noughties was a glorious time for music when the likes of Britney, Backstreet Boys and Busted filled the charts.
But while the songs were undeniably amazing, the same can’t be said for the fashion.
Take a look back at some of the most questionable trends of the 00s and let’s all hope frosted tips and tiny scarves never make a comeback…
Jeans under dresses
In case one layer of clothing wasn’t enough, we had to layer up a dress with a pair of jeans underneath.
Thin eyebrows
Who else over-plucked their eyebrows until they were basically invisible?
Crimped hair
Crimped hair is actually making a comeback and we have the noughties to thank for this wonderfully strange trend.
Casual ties
Whoever thought to wear a tie over the top of a vest top? Well, Avril Lavigne took this trend and ran with it back in the early 00s.
Lace up jeans
Low-rise jeans were a staple of any teenager’s wardrobe. But did you ever get yourself a lace up pair?
Paris Hilton was just one of many celebs who decided this was a look.
Fedora
It’s really difficult to pull off a fedora, but Christina Aguilera gave it a good go.
One shoulder top
The lopsided top was another 00s style that has recently made a comeback. We definitely didn’t look like Britney in one of these…
Long, thin scarves
Scarves… all year long.
Frosted tips
We can thank Justin Timberlake and the Backstreet Boys for making these cool.