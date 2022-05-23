10 questionable 00s trends you probably forgot

23 May 2022, 14:10

Let’s face it, the noughties was a glorious time for music when the likes of Britney, Backstreet Boys and Busted filled the charts.

But while the songs were undeniably amazing, the same can’t be said for the fashion.

Take a look back at some of the most questionable trends of the 00s and let’s all hope frosted tips and tiny scarves never make a comeback…

Jeans under dresses

Anne Hathaway wearing jeans and a dress
Anne Hathaway wearing jeans and a dress. Picture: Getty Images

In case one layer of clothing wasn’t enough, we had to layer up a dress with a pair of jeans underneath.

Thin eyebrows

Nicole Richie and Kelly Osborne in the 00s
Nicole Richie and Kelly Osborne in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

Who else over-plucked their eyebrows until they were basically invisible?

Crimped hair

Crimped hair was a trend in the 00s
Crimped hair was a trend in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

Crimped hair is actually making a comeback and we have the noughties to thank for this wonderfully strange trend.

Casual ties

Avril Lavigne loved wearing ties in the 2000s
Avril Lavigne loved wearing ties in the 2000s. Picture: Getty Images

Whoever thought to wear a tie over the top of a vest top? Well, Avril Lavigne took this trend and ran with it back in the early 00s.

Lace up jeans

Paris Hilton wearing lace up jeans in the 00s
Paris Hilton wearing lace up jeans in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

Low-rise jeans were a staple of any teenager’s wardrobe. But did you ever get yourself a lace up pair?

Paris Hilton was just one of many celebs who decided this was a look.

Fedora

Christina Aguilera wearing a Fedora in the 00s
Christina Aguilera wearing a Fedora in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

It’s really difficult to pull off a fedora, but Christina Aguilera gave it a good go.

One shoulder top

Britney Spears in the 00s
Britney Spears in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

The lopsided top was another 00s style that has recently made a comeback. We definitely didn’t look like Britney in one of these…

Long, thin scarves

Hilary Duff wearing a scarf in the 2000s
Hilary Duff wearing a scarf in the 2000s. Picture: Getty Images

Scarves… all year long.

Frosted tips

Justin Timberlake's frosted tips in the 00s
Justin Timberlake's frosted tips in the 00s. Picture: Getty Images

We can thank Justin Timberlake and the Backstreet Boys for making these cool.

