Don't miss Culture Club's Heritage Live Summer Concerts 2021

Culture Club are back performing live this summer. Picture: EMM

By Heart reporter

Culture Club are back and performing live this summer at some of the UK's most gorgeous outdoor venues - here's how to get tickets...

Boy George and Culture Club have announced a series of exclusive UK outdoor shows as part of the Heritage Live Concert Series for 2021.

Since their inception in 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 150 million records worldwide, recognised as a Grammy Award winning UK institution with a stream of classic hits including ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’, ‘Karma Chameleon’, ‘Church of The Poison Mind’, ‘Victims’, ‘It’s A Miracle’ and ‘The War Song’.

The multi-million selling group - Boy George and original Culture Club members Roy Hay and Mikey Craig - will perform at some of the country’s most stunning venues, treating fans to a joyous night of music, dancing, and reminiscing.

Their tour begins with a very special concert at Kenwood on Hampstead Heath in London on Saturday 26th June, where Boy George, who lives locally to Kenwood, will celebrate his 60th birthday which falls the week prior.

They will also perform at the South of England Showground in West Sussex on Saturday 17th July, Englefield House in West Berkshire on Saturday 24th July, and Audley End House & Gardens in Essex on Thursday 12th August.

Very special guests for the shows will be Bananarama for the Kenwood, Ardingly and Audley End shows, and Lulu who will perform at all of the concerts. Kim Wilde will also perform at the Englefield House and Ardingly dates, and Gabrielle will perform at the Englefield House and Audley End dates. DJ Fat Tony will get the party started at all four of the shows.

Culture Club – Heritage Live Summer Concerts 2021 FULL DATES

Saturday 26 June 2021 Kenwood House, Hampstead Heath, London

Saturday 17 July 2021 South of England Showground, Ardingley, West Sussex

Saturday 26 July 2021 Englefield House, Theale, Reading

Thursday 12 August 2021 Audley End House, Saffron Walden, Essex

Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster