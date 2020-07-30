Book your tickets to see UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro

UB40 will be performing next year. Picture: Getty

The iconic band are celebrating 40 years of hits when they hit the road next year.

This year may have messed up by the pandemic but UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro are bouncing back in 2021.

So here’s your chance to catch the well-named ‘Unprecedented Tour’ in some of the UK’s biggest and best arenas.

Fronted by founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, and backed by their formidable 7-piece band, UB40 are building on a legacy that dates back over four decades.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe bringing hits such as ‘Cherry Oh Baby’, ‘Kingston Town’ and ‘Come Back Darling’.

Don't miss your chance to see UB40 perform live. Picture: UB40

They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s ‘Red Red Wine’.

The band’s success is however not limited to the past with their last album 2018’s A Real Labour of Love narrowly missing out on topping the UK charts.

During the recent enforced break, the band hit the headlines when Ali and Astro reassembled the touring band remotely to record a lockdown single - a poignant cover of the late Bill Withers' Lean On Me, in aid of NHS Charities Together.

The release was accompanied by a socially distanced home video that featured guests Suggs, Jools Holland, Sir Cliff Richard, Shaun and Bez of the Happy Mondays, Big Narstie, Phil Daniels, Scarlett Moffat and a cast of key workers.

GET TICKETS

Here's a geat deal for Heart listeners, click here to book tickets 24 hours before general sale!Tickets are on general sale from 10am 31st July and are available from www.myticket.co.uk

Full UK Tour Dates 2021:



9th April - Sheffield City Hall

10th April - London The O2

22nd April - Brighton Centre

23rd April - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

24th April - Birmingham Utilita Arena