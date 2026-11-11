Jamiroquai tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

11 November 2026, 06:00

Jamiroquai have announced a major European arena tour for summer 2027.
Jamiroquai have announced a major European arena tour for summer 2027. Picture: Jamiroquai

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about Jamiroquai's upcoming tour including dates, venues and tickets.

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Jamiroquai have announced a major European arena tour for summer 2027.

The acid-jazz funk pioneers will play multi-night residencies in Paris and Amsterdam, culminating in a three-night takeover of London’s O2 Arena to celebrate 20 years of live entertainment at the iconic venue.

Fans will be able to see them live on the 15th, 16th and 19th of July next year as they bring hits such as Virtual Insanity, Cosmic Girl and Canned Heat to the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about Jamiroquai's 2027 tour including dates, venues and tickets.

Jamiroquai are heading to the O2.
Jamiroquai are heading to the O2. Picture: Getty

Jamiroquai tour dates

Monday 5th July - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Tuesday 6th July - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Friday 9th July - Accor Arena, Paris

Saturday 10th July - Accor Arena, Paris

Thursday 15th July - The O2, London

Friday 16th July - The O2, London

Monday 19th July - The O2, London

Jamiroquai tour tickets

To receive access to an exclusive fan presale for the July 2027 UK and European tour dates preorder any format of the forthcoming Jamiroquai studio album from the official store here.

The presale will run from 9am Tuesday 10th November until the general on sale at 9am on Friday 13th November. General sale tickets can be purchased here.

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