200 Metre Cordon After Fire At Industrial Unit

A 200-metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution at an industrial unit near Canterbury overnight.

Around 35 firefighters have spent the night putting out a fire due to cylinders inside the building in Jubilee Road in Littlebourne

It's not yet known how it started.

Latest statement from Kent Fire and Rescue Service:



Crews continued to deal with a fire in an industrial unit in Jubilee Road, Littlebourne unit overnight. At its height, six fire engines, a bulk water carrier and a height vehicle were used at the scene. Due to a number of gas cylinders inside the property, a 200-metre exclusion zone was put in place and a number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution. Crews fought hard to contain the blaze using a range of firefighting tactics, including ground monitors, hose reel jests and main jets, with compressed air foam, water from a hydrant and a nearby river. Attendance was reduced to three fire engines just after midnight and crews have continues to extinguish the remains of the fire, damping down and turning over remaining hotspots. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.