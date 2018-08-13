41 injured after coach overturns on M25

41 people have been injured after a coach overturned on the M25 in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the anticlockwise stretch of the motorway near junction 3 at 4'oclock during Monday afternoon's rush hour.

31 adults and seven children were being treated for minor injuries.

We have ambulance crews at the scene of a serious RTC on the M25 at Swanley. Please avoid the area. — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 13, 2018

King's College NHS said they were preparing to accept injured people.

Following reports of a coach involved in an RTC on the M25 at J3, we have 41 patients. Currently, 31 adults and 7 children with minor injuries, three other patients with more serious injuries taken to hospital. — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 13, 2018

The Princess Royal University Hospital was put on major incident alert.

M25 crash: We are currently treating 23 people at the PRUH. Further details to follow — King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) August 13, 2018

Three fire engines along with the ambulance service attended the scene at Swanley.

Highways England say there's delays of up to 90 minutes - commuters are advised use alternative routes.

The exit slip road at J3 (A20 / M20 Swanley Interchange) has now been closed and lanes 1 and 2 of the main Anti Clockwise carriageway remain closed following an RTC involving an overturned coach. Emergency services are at the scene but expect long delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/JUjlN4czdM — KCC Highways (@KentHighways) August 13, 2018