41 injured after coach overturns on M25
13 August 2018, 19:50
41 people have been injured after a coach overturned on the M25 in Kent.
We have ambulance crews at the scene of a serious RTC on the M25 at Swanley. Please avoid the area.— SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 13, 2018
Following reports of a coach involved in an RTC on the M25 at J3, we have 41 patients. Currently, 31 adults and 7 children with minor injuries, three other patients with more serious injuries taken to hospital.— SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) August 13, 2018
M25 crash: We are currently treating 23 people at the PRUH. Further details to follow— King's College NHS (@KingsCollegeNHS) August 13, 2018
The exit slip road at J3 (A20 / M20 Swanley Interchange) has now been closed and lanes 1 and 2 of the main Anti Clockwise carriageway remain closed following an RTC involving an overturned coach. Emergency services are at the scene but expect long delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/JUjlN4czdM— KCC Highways (@KentHighways) August 13, 2018
Pleased to update no serious injuries with overturned coach at junction 3 M25. Proud to see all emergency services working so effectively together. And just to make things interesting a baby boy was born at scene @kentfirerescue @SECAmbulance @NPASRedhill #TEAMWORK GS/TJ pic.twitter.com/6vfBjosAV8— Kent Police RPU (@kentpoliceroads) August 13, 2018