41 injured after coach overturns on M25

13 August 2018, 19:50

A coach overturned on it's side on the M25

41 people have been injured after a coach overturned on the M25 in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the anticlockwise stretch of the motorway near junction 3 at 4'oclock during Monday afternoon's rush hour.
 
31 adults and seven children were being treated for minor injuries.
King's College NHS said they were preparing to accept injured people.
 
 
The Princess Royal University Hospital was put on major incident alert.
 
 
Three fire engines along with the ambulance service attended the scene at Swanley.
 
Highways England say there's delays of up to 90 minutes - commuters are advised use alternative routes.
There is no indication yet as to what caused the coach to overturn. 
 
 

