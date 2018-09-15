55 Firefighters Tackle Fire In Margate

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are warning People in Margate to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution as large plumes of smoke have been spotted due a large fire on an industrial estate.

Around 55 firefighters are tackling the fire which started just after 6 in Star Lane .

Latest statement from Kent Fire and Rescue Service

KFRS remains at the scene of a large fire in an industrial unit in Westwood, Margate. Around 70 firefighters, 12 fire engines, two height vehicles, a command support unit and KFRS’ specialist technical rescue team are on site.



Fire crews have been working exceptionally hard to contain the fire to the main warehouse, and prevent it spreading to neighbouring units, using ground monitors and a height vehicle to rain water onto the fire from above.



Approximately 40 per cent of the building is involved in fire and KFRS’ drone (unmanned aerial vehicle) has been launched to provide incident commanders on the ground with an aerial view of the blaze. If you have any privacy concerns please contact us quoting incident number 1543.



People in the area are reminded to please keep doors and windows closed as a precaution, due to the large black smoke plume in the area, which is visible from approximately eight miles away.



Please avoid the area if you can while firefighting operations are taking place.