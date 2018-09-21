Car Catches Fire After Sheerness Crash

A car collided with railings and caught fire this morning.

Officers were called to New Road after reports a Vauxhall Zafira had crashed just near to the junction with Dorset Road shortly before midnight last night (20th September).

Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue and SECAmb all attended the scene.

A girl travelling in the car was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries, although her condition is not described as life threatening.

A second girl and a woman were treated at a local hospital.

A 27-year-old man from the Isle of Sheppey has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in police custody.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with any dashcam footage to contact them.