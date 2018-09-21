Car Catches Fire After Sheerness Crash

21 September 2018, 10:52 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 10:59

Kent Police Logo

A car collided with railings and caught fire this morning.

Officers were called to New Road after reports a Vauxhall Zafira had crashed just near to the junction with Dorset Road shortly before midnight last night (20th September).

Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue and SECAmb all attended the scene.

A girl travelling in the car was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries, although her condition is not described as life threatening.

A second girl and a woman were treated at a local hospital.

A 27-year-old man from the Isle of Sheppey has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in police custody.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with any dashcam footage to contact them.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's Oliver Fisher cards first 59 in European Tour history
queen trousers

This is why the Queen is rarely seen wearing trousers

Prince Harry stealing samosas

Cheeky Prince Harry caught stealing samosas for the ride home after Meghan Markle book launch

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News