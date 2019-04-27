CCTV After 4th Maidstone Attack

Officers investigating reports of criminal damage at a private address in Maidstone are appealing for information.





Kent Police has been notified of four incidents of criminal damage at the premises in West Park Road over 12 months, including a report of a smashed window at around 3.20am on 12 April 2019.



Investigators are also releasing CCTV footage from an incident on 28 October 2018 that shows two people they would like to speak to.



District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Ray Quiller said:

‘While my officers are continuing to investigate these incidents, we are asking anybody who thinks they know who the two people in the CCTV are to contact us.’



Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/69523/19.



Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.