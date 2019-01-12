CCTV Released After Church Theft

Men being sought after two churches burgled in Lyminge



Following criminal damage reported at two Lyminge churches, officers have issued images of two people they would like to identify as they may be able to assist in the investigation.



It was reported that between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday 6 January 2019, a burglary took place at the Lyminge Parish Church of St Mary and St Ethelburga in Church Road.



During the burglary, items including church wardens’ staffs and bottles of alter wine were reportedly taken, but later found nearby in a damaged state. A fire extinguisher was also let off inside a room and five windows were broken.



Between 4pm and 6.06pm on the same day, damage was caused to the front door of Lyminge Methodist Church in Church Road as well as three of its side windows, and a further 11 panels of lead-lined glass. Within the grounds the plant pots, bins and water butts had been tipped over.

Do you recognise these men?

Currently officers are treating the two incidents as linked. People with information regarding either of the reports, or if they recognise the two people in the images, are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting the relevant reference number. Please quote 46/3907/19 for Lyminge Parish Church and 46/3929/19 for Lyminge Methodist Church.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111.