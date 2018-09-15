Fatal Collision Near Canterbury

A teenage girl has died and another woman in hospital following a crash near Canterbury.



It happened along Denne Hill in the early hours of yesterday morning

The independent watchdog are now involved involved as a car involved in the collision had been spotted by kent police on the A2 slip road minutes earlier.

Kent Police Statement.

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision at Denne Hill, Womenswold near Canterbury.

At 3.48am on Friday 14 September 2018, officers were on patrol when their attention was drawn to a Toyota Yaris parked on the A2 slip road towards Adisham Road.

The vehicle left the scene and the officers subsequently attended Nethersole Road where they found the car had been involved in a collision.

Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene along with the air ambulance.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a second woman was taken to a London hospital where her condition is described as critical. Two men have also been taken to a local hospital where their conditions are described as stable.

Can you help?

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the Toyota prior to or at the time of the collision, or who have dashcam footage to get in contact.

Witnesses can call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting 14-0130.

Due to the earlier sighting of the vehicle prior to the collision, Kent Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.