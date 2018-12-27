Gravesend Petrol Station Attack
27 December 2018, 08:14 | Updated: 27 December 2018, 09:46
Detectives have released CCTV of two men they want to trace after a man was seriously injured at a petrol station in Gravesend on Christmas Day.
Kent Police received several reports of a disturbance at the Esso shop in Milton Road just before 11pm.
Officers attended and the man, whose identity is currently unknown, was taken by ambulance to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.