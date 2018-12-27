Gravesend Petrol Station Attack

Detectives have released CCTV of two men they want to trace after a man was seriously injured at a petrol station in Gravesend on Christmas Day.



Kent Police received several reports of a disturbance at the Esso shop in Milton Road just before 11pm.



Officers attended and the man, whose identity is currently unknown, was taken by ambulance to a London hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who recognises the two men in the image are urged to call 101 quoting reference 25-1337.



Alternatively call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.