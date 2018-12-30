Hadlow Murder Case Man Charged

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged a man with murder following the death of a man in Hadlow.



At around 10.31pm on 28 December 2018 Kent Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the A26 Hadlow Road where a man in his 30s from Tonbridge was declared deceased.

Carl Eldred, 33, of Little Footway, Langton Green, was charged with one count of murder on 29 December 2018.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Mr Eldred will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 31 December 2018.