Hadlow Murder Investigation

30 September 2018, 04:55 | Updated: 30 September 2018, 08:28

Kent Police Logo

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have started a murder investigation following the death of two women in Hadlow, near Tonbridge.


Kent Police was called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at 7.41am on Saturday 29 September 2018 to an address in Carpenters Lane where three people had suffered serious injuries.
 
Two women, aged in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene. A man in his 70s was taken to a London hospital for treatment.
 
Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.
 
It is believed the victims and the suspect were known to each other. The victims’ next of kin have been made aware.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Death toll after Indonesia tsunami and earthquake rises to 832

'I am YE': Kanye West announces name change ahead of album release

Zimbabwe's experiment to heal bitter political divisions

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News