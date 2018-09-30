Hadlow Murder Investigation

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have started a murder investigation following the death of two women in Hadlow, near Tonbridge.



Kent Police was called by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at 7.41am on Saturday 29 September 2018 to an address in Carpenters Lane where three people had suffered serious injuries.



Two women, aged in their 50s and 70s, died at the scene. A man in his 70s was taken to a London hospital for treatment.



Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.



It is believed the victims and the suspect were known to each other. The victims’ next of kin have been made aware.