Man Arrested After Wheel Brace Attack

A 32-year-old's been charged after a man was attacked with a metal wheel brace in Ash near Sevenoaks earlier this month.

Kent police were called to a report of a disturbance outside a property at 8.47pm on Saturday 4 August 2018.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital for treatment for cuts and bruises to his head and body.

A woman in her 70s was also reported to have been assaulted during the incident but was not seriously injured.

Martin Back, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested the following day and has now been charged with two counts of assault.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared before Medway magistrates on Tuesday 7 August and will next appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday 4 September 2018.