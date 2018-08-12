Man Stabbed In Chatham

An investigation has started after a man was stabbed in Chatham.

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday night, after being knifed in the chest in Victoria Road.

His condition is said to be improving.

Kent Police said:

'Officers were called to Victoria Road in Chatham at 10.56pm on Friday 10 August.

'A man in his 20s had suffered a single serious injury to his chest consistent with a stab wound, and was taken to a London hospital, where his condition is said to be improving.

'Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.'

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 10-1569. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously, on 0800 555111.