Rescue Dog In Kent Needs New Home

Rescue dog in Kent is still searching for her forever home after months of waiting.



For almost 12 weeks, nine year old Roxie has watched as other rescue dogs at the RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre in Kent have been chosen by new adopters.

Staff are desperate to find her new owners.

The striking black and tan coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier came into RSPCA care in June 2018, and has been waiting for a new home in the kennels of RSPCA Leybourne Animal Centre in West Malling ever since.

Animal care assistant at RSPCA Leybourne, Claire Yorke said: "We just can't understand why Roxie's been overlooked, we're so sad for her as she has such a sweet nature. We don't want her to be Kent's loneliest rescue dog forever!

"She's very young at heart and loves fuss and attention, but with so many dogs and other animals for us to care for here, try as we might we just can't give her all the love and time that she deserves, and that she really craves. She's desperate to put kennel life behind her and find a home she can relax and retire in.

"All Roxie wants is a comfy home with owners who will adore her, love her and playing with her tennis ball with her. We know that home is out there somewhere, so we're really hoping people will see this and want to come and meet her.

Claire and the team at the rehoming centre would welcome potential adopters to the come along to the centre to spend some time with Roxie, and would ideally like to hear from people who would be open to continuing her dog training.

Claire said: "Roxie is a sweet girl with amazing manners, and because we've had a lot of success with her training so far during her time with us, we'd love to think her new owners will carry this on, as Roxie really loves to please and enjoys training. She's a bright intelligent girl who will do anything to impress you - she's got multiple tricks under her sleeve and will show you all of these for a biscuit!

"When it comes to other dogs, Roxie is happy to go for walks with other dogs, but with so much love to give, we think she'd prefer to be the only animal in the home. If you're looking for a dog to give you endless smiles, she is definitely the dog for you.

She added: "Roxie could live with secondary school aged children but would need to be the only animal in the home. However she is happy to walk out on walks with other dogs here at the centre. Roxie is so keen to become part of a loving family and she herself has so much love to give. If you would like more information please call or pop in to the centre for more information."

Anyone who thinks they could offer Roxie the perfect forever home should contact Claire or any of the staff at RSPCA Leybourne on 0300 123 0751 or email leybourne@rspca.org.uk.