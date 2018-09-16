Three Pedestrians Injured In Rochester

A man and a woman have been arrested and three pedestrians injured in Kent after a car which failed to stop for police was involved in a collision overnight.

The police watchdog has been informed about the case along the A2 at Star Hill just before 11 last night.

Kent Police Statement

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident on Star Hill, Rochester, at 10.55pm on Saturday 15 September 2018.

About 10 minutes beforehand officers had signalled for a silver Jaguar car to pull over on the M2 London-bound near Junction 5.

The car did not stop and was pursued with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter.

The pursuit was cancelled prior to the collision occurring.

A 32-year-old man from Swanley and an 18-year-old woman of no fixed address were arrested at the scene for suspected traffic offences.

The injuries sustained by the pedestrians involved in the collision were not deemed life-threatening and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Kent Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is mandatory in these circumstances.

Witnesses are urged to contact the appeal line on 01634 792209 quoting reference 15-1880.