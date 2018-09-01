Two Arrests After Ramsgate Robbery

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have made two arrests following a robbery at a bookmaker in Ramsgate.

Officers were called to Corals in Newington Road on Thursday 30 August at 2.27pm, where two people were reported to have entered with their faces covered and made threats towards a member of staff.

It is alleged the pair were holding weapons when they demanded cash. The victim was not hurt during the incident but a large quantity of money was reported stolen.

Enquiries were carried out in the local area, which included the review of CCTV. This led to the arrests of two men in Margate later that day. A 35-year-old man from Canterbury and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address have subsequently been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 27 September.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has more information or saw a black Renault Megane in the area of Newington Road is urged to call Kent Police as soon as possible.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage. Call 01303 289600 quoting reference ZY/051292/18. Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.