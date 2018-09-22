Two More Arrests Over Rochester Murder Case

Two more people have been arrested as the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continues to investigate the suspected murder of a man in Rochester.

A body of a 39 year old from sittingbourne was found on the High Street Bridge earlier this month.

A total of six people have now been arrested as part of the investigation.

Peter Beale, 39 and from Sittingbourne, was found dead on the Rochester side of the High Street bridge on the morning of Tuesday 18 September 2018.

On Friday 21 September a teenage girl from Hove and a man in his 20s of no fixed address were arrested in Brighton. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.



A woman in her 50s, who is from Norfolk, was arrested in Rochester on Thursday 20 September. She has since been released pending further enquiries.

Two men were also arrested in Rainham on Wednesday 19 September and they have been released pending further enquiries. One is aged in his 40s and from Chattenden and the other is in his 20s and from Belvedere.

On the night following the discovery of Mr Beale’s body, a man in his 30s, from Rainham, was arrested. He has been released without charge.





Enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who believes they have information about the man’s death, or anyone who heard or saw anything unusual in the High Street/ Corporation Street area the previous night or during the early hours of Tuesday 18 September.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 18-0194.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111.