Woman Charged After Two Children Died In Margate

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged a woman with murder following the deaths of two children in Margate.

At around 3.35am on Thursday 27 December 2018 officers attended a property in Castle Drive, Margate due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later confirmed deceased.

Samantha Ford, aged 37 and of Castle Drive, Margate was arrested and on 28 December, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with two counts of murder.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 December 2018.