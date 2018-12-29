Woman Charged After Two Children Died In Margate

29 December 2018, 07:28 | Updated: 29 December 2018, 07:31

KENT POLICE

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged a woman with murder following the deaths of two children in Margate.

 
 At around 3.35am on Thursday 27 December 2018 officers attended a property in Castle Drive, Margate due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later confirmed deceased.
 
Samantha Ford, aged 37 and of Castle Drive, Margate was arrested and on 28 December, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, was charged with two counts of murder.
 
She has been remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 December 2018.

Latest News

See more Latest News

border patrol dover

Immigration Minister Is Visiting Dover

Local News

Arrest warrant issued for footballer Fernando Forestieri

UK & World

NBA round-up: Nikola Vucevic scores 30 as Orlando Magic thrash Toronto Raptors

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News