10 best pool floats for summer 2019 - from flamingo inflatables to pizza slices
22 July 2019, 12:40 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 13:33
No summer holiday is complete without a bit of inflatable fun. Here are our favourite pool floats on the market at the moment.
Since Taylor Swift and ex Calvin Harris' epic pool party in 2015, where she and her pals posed on gigantic swans, shops have seen a surge in sales for novelty pool floats an inflatables.
Not only do they inject a bit of fun into your summer holiday, they look great on the 'Gram!
Here are our favourite pool floats and inflatables on the market at the moment, ideal for summer 2019.
1) Aldi's giant flamingo float
Measuring at a whopping 218 x 211 x 136cm, this humungous flamingo float from Aldi is ideal for a summer getaway with your pals.
Price: £20
Buy in store
2) Amazon's colourful doughnut ring
This bright pink doughnut ring is super cute for relaxing in the pool this summer. Not only does it have sprinkle detail, there a giant bite missing from it, ideal for resting your legs.
Price: £6.99
3) Add some llama drama to your pool party with this incredible inflatable from Bigmouth
This pink and white llama float is possibly the cutest inflatable we've seen this year. It's perfect for adults and kids alike, and
Price: £23.94
4) Intex's watermelon island float is on point
Approximately 72 x 9 inches, this circular watermelon inflatable is great for besties, as they can take a side each.
Price £24.95
5) Grab a slice of pizza in the pool
While we wouldn't normally recommend taking food into the swimming pool with you, we'll make an exception for this funky float from Otto Simon.
Price: £11.99
6) There's a poo in the pool!
Jokes! But this poo Emoji inflatable from The Raft is pretty hilarious for stag do or a gal trip in the sun.
Price: £13.99
7) Primark's inflatable jellyfish float is super cute
This fun swimming ring from Primark is great for chilling in the pool.
Price: £8
8) This Disney Flounder float is giving us all the feels
From the movie The Little Mermaid, this Flounder float from Primark is not only reasonably priced, it's getting us majorly excited for upcoming live action remake.
Price: £15
9) We love these inflatable Minnie Mouse cup holders
There's nothing worse than being stranded in the middle of the pool on your float, without being near your cold beverage. So these inflatable Minnie Mouse cup holders are a little bit of genius.
Price: £1.50
10) This little lobster inflatable is great for kids
We love this lobster float from Amazon - and your kids will too!
Price: £21.20