10 best pool floats for summer 2019 - from flamingo inflatables to pizza slices

Here are our favourite pool floats and inflatables for summer 2019. Picture: Getty / Amazon / Aldi

By Emma Clarke

No summer holiday is complete without a bit of inflatable fun. Here are our favourite pool floats on the market at the moment.

Since Taylor Swift and ex Calvin Harris' epic pool party in 2015, where she and her pals posed on gigantic swans, shops have seen a surge in sales for novelty pool floats an inflatables.

Not only do they inject a bit of fun into your summer holiday, they look great on the 'Gram!

Here are our favourite pool floats and inflatables on the market at the moment, ideal for summer 2019.

Taylor Swift's epic 2015 pool party with ex Calvin Harris saw a surge in inflatable sales. Picture: Instagram / Taylor Swift

1) Aldi's giant flamingo float

Measuring at a whopping 218 x 211 x 136cm, this humungous flamingo float from Aldi is ideal for a summer getaway with your pals.

Price: £20

Buy in store

Aldi's giant flamingo float ticks all the right boxes. Picture: Aldi

2) Amazon's colourful doughnut ring

This bright pink doughnut ring is super cute for relaxing in the pool this summer. Not only does it have sprinkle detail, there a giant bite missing from it, ideal for resting your legs.

Price: £6.99

Buy here

This doughnut ring float is a bit of fun. Picture: Amazon

3) Add some llama drama to your pool party with this incredible inflatable from Bigmouth

This pink and white llama float is possibly the cutest inflatable we've seen this year. It's perfect for adults and kids alike, and

Price: £23.94

Buy here

Add some llama drama to your poolside pics. Picture: Amazon

4) Intex's watermelon island float is on point

Approximately 72 x 9 inches, this circular watermelon inflatable is great for besties, as they can take a side each.

Price £24.95

Buy here

You and your bestie could share this giant watermelon float. Picture: Amazon

5) Grab a slice of pizza in the pool

While we wouldn't normally recommend taking food into the swimming pool with you, we'll make an exception for this funky float from Otto Simon.

Price: £11.99

Buy here

Otto Simon's pizza slice float is ideal for summer. Picture: Amazon

6) There's a poo in the pool!

Jokes! But this poo Emoji inflatable from The Raft is pretty hilarious for stag do or a gal trip in the sun.

Price: £13.99

Buy here

Would you buy this poo Emoji pool float? Picture: Amazon

7) Primark's inflatable jellyfish float is super cute

This fun swimming ring from Primark is great for chilling in the pool.

Price: £8

Buy here

We love this inflatable jellyfish. Picture: Primark

8) This Disney Flounder float is giving us all the feels

From the movie The Little Mermaid, this Flounder float from Primark is not only reasonably priced, it's getting us majorly excited for upcoming live action remake.

Price: £15

Buy here

This Disney Flounder float is giving us all the feels. Picture: Primark

9) We love these inflatable Minnie Mouse cup holders

There's nothing worse than being stranded in the middle of the pool on your float, without being near your cold beverage. So these inflatable Minnie Mouse cup holders are a little bit of genius.

Price: £1.50

Buy here

Keep your drink close by with these cute Minnie Mouse inflatable drink floats. Picture: Primark

10) This little lobster inflatable is great for kids

We love this lobster float from Amazon - and your kids will too!

Price: £21.20

Buy here