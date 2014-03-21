Heart's Two Minute Weekend Pub Quiz - 21 March 2014 - Answers
21 March 2014, 06:00 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 16:58
What did you score out of five in this week's pub quiz?
Answers:
1)
a) The big right hand elephant has no snout holes.
b) The big right hand elephant is missing a tail hair at the end of it's tale.
c) The right hand baby elephant is missing a curve in top of its ear.
d) The right hand baby elephant is missing a toe nail on one of it's back feet.
e) The shadow in front of the right hand baby elephant is missing three splashes.
2) A murmuration of starlings.
3) 'The Detectives' is an anagram of 'Detect Thieves'.
4) True.
5) False. 'Pretty Woman' was released in 1990.