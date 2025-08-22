23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Some of the most common monikers of the 1950s are dying out – here's the full list of baby names firmly going out of fashion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Unique baby names are having a moment, with parents scrolling through lists for inspiration and landing on sweet picks from Bonnie and Hallie, to Ayla and Aria.

Many of the top 100 girls' names featured in the list released earlier this year are having a resurgence, proving vintage choices are surging up the charts.

Old-fashioned options like Elsie and Ivy have shot into the top 10, while classics including Charlotte, Lily, Sophie and Alice have remained in the most popular 50.

But what about the monikers that are dying out? The Office for National Statistics has released new data revealing a selection barely being used by new parents in 2025.

Names like Karen and Debra have fallen out of favour. Picture: Alamy

Most are from the 1950s, with many even topping the popularity list 70 years ago but the study has proved just how much mums and dads' tastes have changed in the last century.

Here are the 23 girls' names that have gone out of fashion and are at risk of going completely extinct from the baby register in England and Wales.

Read more: Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

No baby girls were named Mandy, Toni or Trish in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Beverley – No-one has chosen the name Beverley for their baby girl in the last five years. Despite being popular in the 50s and mid-70s, only three parents decided it was right for them in 2019.

Brenda - Last year only four Brendas were born. Almost 100 years ago it was firmly in the top 20, however in 2024 it was right at the bottom of the baby name list.

Carol - Modern parents have ditched the name Carol completely. It was last used in 2021, although it was a firm favourite in the 40s and 80s.

Debra - In the 50s and 60s, Debra was up at the top of the baby name charts. In 2024, only three Debras were registered in England and Wales.

Janet - Janet placed in the top 100 for over 60 years, but after 1960 it fell out of favour. Only seven were born in 2024 and 11 the previous year.

Karen - There's a reason lots of middle-aged women are called Karen in 2025 – it was one of the most popular baby names in the 1960s. However, in recent years it's crashed to the bottom of the charts and was only used four times last year.

Leslie - This pick was non-existent in last year's records, however six Lesleys were named.

Popular names of the 50s and 60s have disappeared from the data. Picture: Alamy

Lynsey/Lynsay/Lyndsay/Lyndsey – Despite there being plenty of ways to spell this girls' baby name, no-one decided it was right for their newborn in 2024.

Lynne/Lynn - Another moniker popular for little girls in the 50s and 60s has now fallen out of favour.

Mandy – Sometimes short for Amanda, this name hasn't been chosen by new parents since 2019.

Paulette/Pauline – The name Paulette wasn't recorded at all last year and Pauline was only used four times.

Toni - This super-popular name of the 80s and 90s has disappeared from the data, with no Tonis named in 2024.

Tracey/Tracy - Tracey has also gone from the baby name charts, although there were four Tracys noted down.

Trish - Trish became unfashionable in 2009 according to the data, and hasn't been used once in over 15 years.

Sue/Susan/Susanne - Susan was incredibly popular in its heyday, floating in the top 10 in the 40s, 50s and 60s, but Susan was only used 12 times last year, with no hits for Susanne at all.