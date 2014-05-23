Heart's Two Minute Weekend Pub Quiz - 23 May 2014 - Answers
23 May 2014, 06:00 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 16:58
How did you do in this week's two minute pub quiz?
1. The answer is c). The fastest and largest of the Vikings' ships were called Longships.
2. Herbert Hoover was the President of The USA when The Great Depression hit.
3. True. The lung is the only organ capable of floating on water.
4. The five differences are:
a) The cat in the second picture is missing a whisker.
b) The cat in the send picture is missing a tuft of hair from the middle of its head/
c) The cat in the first picture is missing a triangle from its inner ear.
d) The cat in the first picture has a dented right eye.
e) The cat in the right picture has a lower bottom lip.
5. Charles Fleischer voiced the character Roger Rabbit in 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit'.