Heart's Two Minute Weekend Pub Quiz - 28 March 2014 - Answers
28 March 2014, 06:00 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 16:58
How many did you get right in this week quiz?
1. Dwight Eisenhower is the only US President to serve in both World War I and World War II.
2. The average life span of giraffes is 20 to 25 years.
3. The five differences are:
a) The right hand bear's right eyebrow is missing.
b) The right hand bear's side stitch is facing in the opposite direction.
c) The right hand bear's flower has more dots in the middle of the flower.
d) The right hand bear's right eye is missing a white pupil.
e) The right hand bear's left eye is missing a white pupil.
4. False: Snakes live in every continent except Antarctica.
5. 'Dormitory' is an anagram of 'Dirty Room'.