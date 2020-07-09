New £37 million Theme Park set to open in the UK this week

9 July 2020, 09:03

A new Theme Park is opening in the UK this week
A new Theme Park is opening in the UK this week. Picture: Gulliver’s Valley
By Naomi Bartram

Take a look at Gulliver's Valley and the new £37million development.

With Thorpe Park and Alton Towers given the green light to reopen again, now a brand new Theme Park is also opening to the public this week.

The Gulliver's Valley Resort has revealed it will open its gates on Saturday, July 1, while also giving families a glimpse at what they can expect.

Just over an hour's drive from Manchester, the South Yorkshire attraction is designed for families with children aged between two and 13.

Gulliver's Valley Resort is opening this week
Gulliver's Valley Resort is opening this week. Picture: Gulliver's Valley Resort
Gulliver's Valley Resort was supposed to open in Spring
Gulliver's Valley Resort was supposed to open in Spring. Picture: Gulliver's Valley Resort

It’s set across 250 acres of the Rother Valley Country Park and features 26 rides and two on-site restaurants.

As well as giant dinosaurs and a T-Rex Tower water ride, kids can also enjoy a Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and Rocky Ridge Railway.

Divided into different areas, there is a ‘Western World’, ‘Smugglers Wharf’ and ‘Lost World of the Living Dinosaurs’.

Visitors can also book to stay on site, with rooms in the castle hotel featuring princess and unicorn themed suites inside, as well as Western Cabins and Lost World lodges.

The Sheffield park was due to open earlier this year but was forced to close due to coronavirus.

It now has COVID-19 practices in places such as limited capacity and pre-booked slots only, while guests will also be asked to wear masks on rides.

Gulliver already has sites in Warrington, Matlock and Milton Keynes, but this is the largest project so far.

Julie Dalton, managing director at Gulliver's Valley, said: "From bigger rides through to smaller rides, we are caring for that family market. Everything has been thought out so the whole family can enjoy their visit.

"The prime reason for choosing South Yorkshire was because of the people. What we saw when we came here is it is a really friendly group of people."

