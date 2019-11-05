4-Day workweek boosted employees’ productivity by 40%, Microsoft trial shows

5 November 2019, 15:21 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 15:25

Microsoft has tested a 4-Day workweek in Japan
Microsoft has tested a 4-Day workweek in Japan. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Microsoft gave employees a four-day work this year.

For those of us who’d like to work less and relax more, it’s good news because new evidence suggests four days at the office would benefit everyone.

A trial by tech giants Microsoft took away one working day from employees in its Japanese offices, giving them a three day weekend.

Their Offices were closed every Friday of August 2019 and gave full-time staff "special leave", which was paid.

The goal of the “Work Life Choice Challenge” was to encourage an increase in productivity and creativity while also urging staff to cut down on the time they spent in meetings and responding to emails.

Microsoft employees are happier with four day weeks
Microsoft employees are happier with four day weeks. Picture: Getty Images

They suggested meetings should last 30 minutes at most, while also advising workers should communicate using an online messaging app instead of conferences.

Read More: Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story

And while you might expect less work to get done, labour productivity, which was measured by sales per employee, actually went up 40% compared to August 2018.

According to a statement released by the company, happiness in the company also rose, with more than 90% of Microsoft’s 2,280 employees in Japan saying they’d been impacted by the change.

Read More: Smear tests could be replaced by at-home urine testing kits in 'promising' medical breakthrough

It was said that employees were able to work more efficiently and pack more into their 32-hour week by conducting more remote conference calls.

Not only that, but by shutting down earlier each week, the company was also able to save on other resources such as electricity and printing costs.

This comes after a New Zealand company hit the headlines last year for test-driving a four-day workweek.

Financial services firm ‘Perpetual Guardian’ conducted a pilot program in 2018 in which all 240 employees worked four days for the same pay as five during the months of April and March.

After employee productivity increased and employees reported a 24% improvement in work-life balance, the company actually made the shorter workweek a permanent option for its employees.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The best ways to help stave off colds this winter (stock images)

Expert comment: 9 ways to help prevent getting a cold this winter - from exercise to eating Brussels sprouts
These are the must-have Harry Potter Christmas jumpers for the season

These are the best Harry Potter themed Christmas jumpers on the high street, and they're all magical
There could soon be an alternative to smear tests (stock images)

Smear tests could be replaced by at-home urine testing kits in 'promising' medical breakthrough
Royal Mint an honouring The Snowman with three coins

Royal Mint launch The Snowman 50p coins to celebrate 40 years of the iconic Christmas story
The cut price store always sell a variety of great festive bargains

Mums are loving Home Bargains' £3 Christmas Eve boxes for kids full of festive goodies

Trending on Heart

These are the most shocking moments from soapland

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2019 - from deadly fires to wedding day shootouts

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil will be back on our screens soon

Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019: When is it on and who is in the celebrity lineup with Gemma Collins?

TV & Movies

Robert Preston is set to be found out

Coronation Street spoilers: Cheating Robert Preston finally exposed by Michelle after shock car crash

TV & Movies

Neil has hinted he'll be back on Strictly this weekend

Strictly’s Neil Jones shares 'positive' news about returning with Alex Scott after nasty calf injury

TV & Movies

Many members of the bride's family refused to turn up to the wedding

Don't Tell The Bride groom branded 'worst ever' after arranging cave wedding her family refused to attend

TV & Movies