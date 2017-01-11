Adults Struggle To Answer Tricky Maths Question Meant For Six Year Olds

By Holly Fishwick

Parents have been left scratching their heads after trying to solve a difficult numerical problem that's actually designed for kids.

Most of us haven't had to deal with exam questions or homework since we were at school, so it's no surprise that we've forgotten a lot of our previous school learnt knowledge.

Nevertheless, a question designed for a six-year-old has to be a piece of cake, right?

Well seemingly not!

Take a look at this Maths problem posted online by The Holderness Family of their child's homework and see if you can get your head around it?!

The instructions are as follows:

"The picture shows some letters that are arranged in a pattern. Use the key to find the missing letter."

It's hard right?!

If you want to know the answer...scroll down.

"It is a complex math question that requires you to substitute the letters with numbers." one helpful commenter named Jamie Nantz explains.

"You take the value of the S, B, and G and add them to get 40. Then you subtract the values of B and P from 40. That leaves a difference of 14, which is letter J. It all has to do with getting children to think in complex ways."

Yeah...we totally got that too...