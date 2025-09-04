Airline divides travellers after introducing controversial plus-sized passengers rule

4 September 2025, 12:49

An airline has brought in new rules
An airline has brought in new rules. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Plus-sized passengers may need to spend more money when flying.

Southwest Airlines have brought in a new rule which has caused waves on social media and means big changes for plus-sized travellers.

The airline have recently announced that passengers who can't fit within the armrests of their seats will have to pay for an additional seat before they travel.

Previously Southwest allowed customers who encroached on other seats the chance to purchase the seat beside them and claim the expense back.

However under these new rules – which will be brought in on January 27 2026 – it isn't guaranteed that travellers will be able to be compensated for buying another seat.

Southwest Airlines have changed their policy
Southwest Airlines have changed their policy. Picture: Alamy

In order for a refund to be approved, the conditions state that at least one seat on the flight must be empty at departure and both tickets have to be purchased in the same booking class.

The old rules on website state: "Customers who encroach upon the neighbouring seat(s) should proactively purchase the needed number of seats prior to travel to ensure the additional seat is available. The armrest is considered to be the definitive boundary between seats.

"In addition, Southwest may determine, in its sole discretion, that an additional seat is necessary for safety purposes. Southwest will refund the extra seat purchased upon request once travel is complete."

However the new rules say: "You will be required to purchase an additional seat and pay any applicable seat fee at the airport."

Plus-size passengers may have to pay for an extra seat
Plus-size passengers may have to pay for an extra seat. Picture: Getty

Many holiday-makers have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the rule change, with one user writing: "They need to stop playin and make a plus size airplane."

Another added: "Is this policy about passenger comfort or just airlines finding a new way to charge people more?"

While a third stated: "Sorry guys, but every not plus-sized passenger is in favor of this."

