Aldi launch incredible Harry Potter Specialbuys range

21 May 2021, 16:31

Aldi's Harry Potter range is magical
Aldi's Harry Potter range is magical. Picture: Aldi

Aldi have launched a new Harry Potter Specialbuys range, and we absolutely want it all...

If you've got a Potter-mad little witch or wizard in the family, Aldi have launched a new range that will make for an absolutely magical gift for them.

Their new Harry Potter Specialbuys range includes a number of products based on the book and film series, including an adorable talking Dobby toy, which priced at £19.99.

The collection features a huge range of affordable range of toys, books, DVDs, pyjamas and games - and we need it all in our lives immediately.

The Hermione robe makes for a perfect fancy dress costume
The Hermione robe makes for a perfect fancy dress costume. Picture: Aldi
The range includes Harry Potter and Hermione dolls
The range includes Harry Potter and Hermione dolls. Picture: Aldi
They are also selling an adorable Hedwig toy
They are also selling an adorable Hedwig toy. Picture: Aldi

If you have younger kids who haven't started on the books yet, you can buy all seven of them for just £29.99.

The budget supermarket is also selling the full DVD boxset for £24.99.

If games are your thing, there's an £11.99 toy snitch, a £28.99 lego set, and a £12.99 Harry Potter potions game board.

The description for the potions game reads: "Wander the grounds of Hogwarts collecting the ingredients for one potion with this Harry Potter Peculiar Potion Game by Spin Master.

The talking Dobby toy is sure to be popular
The talking Dobby toy is sure to be popular. Picture: Aldi

"Beware of Argus Filch he'll be roaming around trying to stop you on your tracks."

The range also features a number of Potter-themed clothing, including an 'invisibility cloak' for £27.99, and a Hermione fancy dress costume for £9.99.

You can view the whole range here.

