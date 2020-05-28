Aldi is selling pet cooling mats perfect for dogs and cats during the heatwave

28 May 2020, 15:31

The mat is an absolute bargain
The mat is an absolute bargain. Picture: Getty

Cats and dogs can enjoy the upcoming heatwave too if they have a nice cool place to shelter.

Bargain supermarket Aldi is now selling cooling mats for dogs and cats to relax on during the summer months.

During lockdown we've enjoyed some incredible weather and have been spending a lot of time in our gardens, and it can be very uncomfortable for pets if they're out in the heat with no way to cool down.

Hot pets will love the cooling mats
Hot pets will love the cooling mats. Picture: Getty

The UK will see some of the hottest temperatures of 2020 this week and to help keep your pet by your side, and feeling cool while you soak up the sun, you should pick up one of the bargain mats.

Priced from £4.99, as part of a variety of new pet accessories being launched in stores and online as part of its Specialbuys range, the mats are in-store from Thursday, May 28.

They were available online, but due to their popularity they've now sold out online at aldi.co.uk and it is not known when they will be back in stock.

However, you can still purchase the mats in-store, but stocks vary.

Available in a range of designs, such as a watermelon or a lemon round mat, you can wipe down the mats easily and they don't even require freezing.

