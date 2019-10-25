Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas

Aldi's eight litre bottle of Prosecco is BACK. Picture: Aldi/Getty

The supermarket's sell-out bottle of Prosecco is returning to stores in November

Aldi's sellout six litre bottle of Prosecco will return to stores on 1 November - but you'll have to be quick as it sold out in 24 hours last year.





The bottle arrives in stores on 1 November. Picture: Aldi

Described as ‘light, fun and frothy – with notes of parma violets, ripe pear and papaya, as well as having a soft and well-balanced palate', the Methuselah Prosecco is hugely popular and guaranteed to be a hit for any Christmas party you have planned.

The massive bottle is the equivalent of eight 75cl-sized ones, and costs £99.99.

It will be available to buy from the online wine store - but limited to one per customer.

Aldi's wine expert Sam Caporn has offered tips for those who manage to get their hands on one, saying: "We all know that it’s vital to chill your bottle of bubbly before serving, but if you don‘t have the luxury of a completely empty fridge, getting your Methuselah cool can be a little trickier than your average bottle.

"I’d recommend chilling your Methuselah in a large bucket filled with ice, or leaving it outside if it’s nice and cold, to get that lovely cool fizz."

The huge bottle is perfect for party season. Picture: Aldi

"Whether it’s a normal size bottle or a Methuselah – it’s important that you open the bottle safely to avoid any flying corks.

"For this larger bottle, I’d say this is definitely a two-man job, so grab a pal.

"First remove the muzzle – but make sure you keep hold of the cork at all times (this is the key to avoiding any accidents).

"Now its time for a little help from your friends – one of you needs to hold the base of the bottle while the other looks after the neck.

"Pointing away from the party of people, twist the bottle (and not the cork) until the cork gently loosens."