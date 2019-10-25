Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas

25 October 2019, 12:37

Aldi's eight litre bottle of Prosecco is BACK
Aldi's eight litre bottle of Prosecco is BACK. Picture: Aldi/Getty

The supermarket's sell-out bottle of Prosecco is returning to stores in November

Aldi's sellout six litre bottle of Prosecco will return to stores on 1 November - but you'll have to be quick as it sold out in 24 hours last year.


The bottle arrives in stores on 1 November
The bottle arrives in stores on 1 November. Picture: Aldi

Described as ‘light, fun and frothy – with notes of parma violets, ripe pear and papaya, as well as having a soft and well-balanced palate', the Methuselah Prosecco is hugely popular and guaranteed to be a hit for any Christmas party you have planned.

Read more: Parents rave about £2 chewable tablets that show how well your child brushes their teeth

The massive bottle is the equivalent of eight 75cl-sized ones, and costs £99.99.

It will be available to buy from the online wine store - but limited to one per customer.

Aldi's wine expert Sam Caporn has offered tips for those who manage to get their hands on one, saying: "We all know that it’s vital to chill your bottle of bubbly before serving, but if you don‘t have the luxury of a completely empty fridge, getting your Methuselah cool can be a little trickier than your average bottle.

Read more: The Chase viewers outraged as they’re convinced ‘butt dial’ question was wrong

"I’d recommend chilling your Methuselah in a large bucket filled with ice, or leaving it outside if it’s nice and cold, to get that lovely cool fizz."

The huge bottle is perfect for party season
The huge bottle is perfect for party season. Picture: Aldi

"Whether it’s a normal size bottle or a Methuselah – it’s important that you open the bottle safely to avoid any flying corks.

"For this larger bottle, I’d say this is definitely a two-man job, so grab a pal.

"First remove the muzzle – but make sure you keep hold of the cork at all times (this is the key to avoiding any accidents).

Read more: Celebrity Juice fans in hysterics as Gemma Collins recreates her Dancing on Ice fall

"Now its time for a little help from your friends – one of you needs to hold the base of the bottle while the other looks after the neck.

"Pointing away from the party of people, twist the bottle (and not the cork) until the cork gently loosens."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A scented candle could've ended her life

Woman falls asleep while burning scented candle and medics warn it 'nearly killed her' as soot filled her lungs
The offer is available next Monday (28 October)

You can get a free Filoxenia Dinner at The Real Greek next week if your name is Helen or Alexander
Always is a female-positive company and want to be inclusive

Always sanitary products to remove female logo in a bid for transgender and nonbinary inclusivity
These Heart pets road tested some Halloween costumes

Halloween costumes for dogs and cats tried and tested

Parents are raving about these Boots chewable tablets

Parents rave about £2 chewable tablets that show how well your child brushes their teeth

Trending on Heart

The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Halloween week dances revealed including songs from The Addams Family and Ghostbusters

TV & Movies

Tracy Barlow will reportedly bed Paula

Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist

TV & Movies

Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time

Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split

Celebrities

Stacey has been forced to defend herself from 'mum shamers'

Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself after she’s criticised for weaning baby Rex ‘too early’

Celebrities

Adele looked sensational as she partied with Drake on his birthday

Adele looks sensational as she shows off slimmed down new figure at Drake’s birthday bash

Music