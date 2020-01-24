Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your feet for only £15.99, and it's perfect for people that are always cold

Winter has been saved!

By Alice Dear

We need one of these to get through the winter.

Winter has been saved as Amazon is now selling hot water bottles made especially to warm up your feet.

If you suffer from cold tootsies during the winter months, the cosy fleece foot pouch is perfect for sliding your feet into at the end of a long day.

The item, on sale for only £15.99, has the "simplicity and effectiveness" of a normal hot water bottle, and is said to gently warm and comfort you.

The foot warmer has a hot water bottle you fill up with a kettle, that then slips into the fleecy foot holes.

Once it's heated up, you can sit back and get toasty as the warmer will stay hot for two hours.

Reviews of the item are are amazing, with people calling it a "god send".

People are raving about the foot warmer. Picture: Amazon

One person commented on the review section: "My feet are nice and toasty, I love it!"

People are also buying the item for friends and family as gifts, with one happy customer commenting: "Fantastic my daughter has joint problems in her feet and this is a god send."

Another added: "Brought for my daughter in law, she absolutely loves it."

