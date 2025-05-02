America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks
2 May 2025, 12:32
Researchers have uncovered the most unusual baby names in the USA – here's the full list, from Winner to Wylder.
Choosing a name for your newborn baby is a tricky task and one many parents mull over from the day they discover they're expecting.
The most popular monikers haven't changed much over the last decade, with Olivia, Amelia and Sophia topping the girls' list, while Liam, Noah and Oliver remain firm favourites for the boys.
But what about the picks that aren't popular at all? A new study in America has highlighted the most unusual and distinctive baby names – a handful of which might totally surprise you.
The research came from Go Au Pair, a company who compiled the interesting data using official information provided by the Social Security Administration in the USA.
The childcare agency rounded up the baby names that almost nobody chose for their newborns between 2000 and 2023 across all fifty states, as well as Washington D.C.
Some of them are so rare that only five children share the same name in the entire state – and if a baby name was used less than five times altogether it wasn't even included.
The rarest baby names in America, listed by state are:
Alabama: Zaykeese - 13 babies
Alaska: Atigun - 5 babies
Arizona: Noname - 11 babies
Arkansas: Maziyah - 205 babies
California: Alique - 5 babies
Colorado: Aristea - 76 babies
Connecticut: Nayeliz - 179 babies
Delaware: Naim - 1,549 babies
District of Columbia: Meklit - 474 babies
Florida: Kendly - 5 babies
Georgia: Nyyear - 99 babies
Hawaii: Lehiwa - 5 babies
Idaho: Moroni - 255 babies
Illinois: Kotryna - 5 babies
Indiana: Nymeir - 34 babies
Iowa: Brex - 104 babies
Kansas: Macklyn - 301 babies
Kentucky: Eleia - 125 babies
Louisiana: Ryda - 5 babies
Maine: Winner - 212 babies
Maryland: Danera - 5 babies
Massachusetts: Jadalys - 6 babies
Michigan: Fatme - 10 babies
Minnesota: Sabarin - 5 babies
Mississippi: Johneisha - 40 babies
Missouri: Carmya - 20 babies
Montana: Treysen - 320 babies
Nebraska: Halsey - 329 babies
Nevada: Eluney - 113 babies
New Hampshire: Babyboy - 952 babies
New Jersey: Mariaeduard - 11 babies
New Mexico: Charmayne - 78 babies
New York: Hudes - 5 babies
North Carolina: Aryya - 22 babies
North Dakota: Cauy - 155 babies
Ohio: Firman - 12 babies
Oklahoma: Daycee - 47 babies
Oregon: Trask - 31 babies
Pennsylvania: Pater - 6 babies
Rhode Island: Jahziel - 883 babies
South Carolina: Tradd - 8 babies
South Dakota: Wicahpi - 6 babies
Tennessee: Kavious - 27 babies
Texas: Taslin - 5 babies
Utah: Arikka - 5 babies
Vermont: Wylder - 1,873 babies
Virginia: Lakhi - 37 babies
Washington: Chelan - 6 babies
West Virginia: Haylea - 480 babies
Wisconsin: Yuepheng - 51 babies
Wyoming: Mazikeen - 1,236 babies
While the data proved classic names remained the preferred pick for lots of mums and dads, some of the unusual monikers hinted at something more sombre.
"I suspect ‘Noname’ and ‘Babyboy’ are placeholders," one person theorised online.
"Maybe when a birth is recorded before parents decide on a name. Some could even be stillbirths. Just my theory."
Another added: "It's easy to laugh at unusual names online but behind every name is a story. A family. A parent trying to do the best they can."
Readers Digest reflected on the rare choices and looked at frequent themes, suggesting these uncommon names could surge in popularity due to trends they feature.
The magazine said: "There are a few overarching trends we can suss out here, though not one major one that encompasses the whole country.
"The first one to note is the names with the letter z, like Mazikeen, Jahziel, Nayeliz, Maziyah and Zaykeese, a hot trend for 2025."
It also highlighted the "creative spellings" of some of the monikers, hinting that names with the letter 'y' – including Wylder, Kotryna, Ryda, Charmayne, Carmya and Haylea – were about to have a moment.
