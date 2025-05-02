America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

2 May 2025, 12:32

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.
Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Researchers have uncovered the most unusual baby names in the USA – here's the full list, from Winner to Wylder.

Choosing a name for your newborn baby is a tricky task and one many parents mull over from the day they discover they're expecting.

The most popular monikers haven't changed much over the last decade, with Olivia, Amelia and Sophia topping the girls' list, while Liam, Noah and Oliver remain firm favourites for the boys.

But what about the picks that aren't popular at all? A new study in America has highlighted the most unusual and distinctive baby names – a handful of which might totally surprise you.

The research came from Go Au Pair, a company who compiled the interesting data using official information provided by the Social Security Administration in the USA.

Ryda, Kendly and Danera are among the rarest in America.
Picture: Getty

The childcare agency rounded up the baby names that almost nobody chose for their newborns between 2000 and 2023 across all fifty states, as well as Washington D.C.

Some of them are so rare that only five children share the same name in the entire state – and if a baby name was used less than five times altogether it wasn't even included.

The rarest baby names in America, listed by state are:

Creative spellings are becoming less popular, according to the study.
Picture: Getty

Alabama: Zaykeese - 13 babies

Alaska: Atigun - 5 babies

Arizona: Noname - 11 babies

Arkansas: Maziyah - 205 babies

California: Alique - 5 babies

Colorado: Aristea - 76 babies

Connecticut: Nayeliz - 179 babies

Delaware: Naim - 1,549 babies

District of Columbia: Meklit - 474 babies

Florida: Kendly - 5 babies

Georgia: Nyyear - 99 babies

Hawaii: Lehiwa - 5 babies

Idaho: Moroni - 255 babies

Illinois: Kotryna - 5 babies

Indiana: Nymeir - 34 babies

Iowa: Brex - 104 babies

Kansas: Macklyn - 301 babies

Kentucky: Eleia - 125 babies

Louisiana: Ryda - 5 babies

Maine: Winner - 212 babies

Maryland: Danera - 5 babies

Massachusetts: Jadalys - 6 babies

Michigan: Fatme - 10 babies

Minnesota: Sabarin - 5 babies

Mississippi: Johneisha - 40 babies

Missouri: Carmya - 20 babies

Montana: Treysen - 320 babies

Nebraska: Halsey - 329 babies

Nevada: Eluney - 113 babies

New Hampshire: Babyboy - 952 babies

New Jersey: Mariaeduard - 11 babies

New Mexico: Charmayne - 78 babies

New York: Hudes - 5 babies

North Carolina: Aryya - 22 babies

North Dakota: Cauy - 155 babies

Ohio: Firman - 12 babies

Oklahoma: Daycee - 47 babies

Oregon: Trask - 31 babies

Pennsylvania: Pater - 6 babies

Rhode Island: Jahziel - 883 babies

South Carolina: Tradd - 8 babies

South Dakota: Wicahpi - 6 babies

Tennessee: Kavious - 27 babies

Texas: Taslin - 5 babies

Utah: Arikka - 5 babies

Vermont: Wylder - 1,873 babies

Virginia: Lakhi - 37 babies

Washington: Chelan - 6 babies

West Virginia: Haylea - 480 babies

Wisconsin: Yuepheng - 51 babies

Wyoming: Mazikeen - 1,236 babies

The most popular baby names in the US during 2024 were Olivia and Noah.
Picture: Getty

While the data proved classic names remained the preferred pick for lots of mums and dads, some of the unusual monikers hinted at something more sombre.

"I suspect ‘Noname’ and ‘Babyboy’ are placeholders," one person theorised online.

"Maybe when a birth is recorded before parents decide on a name. Some could even be stillbirths. Just my theory."

Another added: "It's easy to laugh at unusual names online but behind every name is a story. A family. A parent trying to do the best they can."

Mark Wright brings Baby Palma into work for the first time!

Readers Digest reflected on the rare choices and looked at frequent themes, suggesting these uncommon names could surge in popularity due to trends they feature.

The magazine said: "There are a few overarching trends we can suss out here, though not one major one that encompasses the whole country.

"The first one to note is the names with the letter z, like Mazikeen, Jahziel, Nayeliz, Maziyah and Zaykeese, a hot trend for 2025."

It also highlighted the "creative spellings" of some of the monikers, hinting that names with the letter 'y' – including Wylder, Kotryna, Ryda, Charmayne, Carmya and Haylea – were about to have a moment.

