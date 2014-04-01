April Fools Quiz: True Or False - Answers

1. False. A promo video was made for the overboard, but it was a hoax by website FunnyOrDie!

2. True! ABBA have admitted that the outrageous outfits they wore in their heyday were partly worn to avoid tax. According to 'ABBA: The Official Book', the attire was chosen due to Swedish laws that allowed outfits to be deducted against tax - as long as they were too outlandish to wear on the street. Björn Ulvaeus says: "In my honest opinion we looked like nuts in those years. Nobody can have been as badly dressed on stage as we were."

3. False! Madonna was born Madonna Louise Ciccone on August 16, 1958.

4. False. The likes of Sir John Major and Bill Bryson are among those who have been awarded an honorary degree by King's College London.

5. True! Environmentalist Richard Torres staged his own marriage, in which he received a ring and kissed his leafy betrothed, in order to highlight environmental issues.

6. True! Stian Ytterdahl of Lorenskog, Norway got a tattoo of a McDonald's menu.

7. False!

8. True! The course is aimed at helping students at Rutgers University think about media consumption. "This isn't a course about Beyonce's political engagement or how many times she performed during President Obama's inauguration weekend," said teacher Kevin Allred.

9. False! Google announced the treasure map as a prank last year for April Fools Day.

10. True! The tourist group made a stop on their way to the volcanic Eldgja canyon and the woman went to the bathroom and freshened up, and when she returned “her busmates didn’t recognize her.” A 50-person search party was organised. After hours of looking, one of the group realised the woman was already with them.