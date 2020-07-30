Argos catalogue to cease print after 50 years

30 July 2020, 08:20

The Argos catalogue has been printed since 1972
The Argos catalogue has been printed since 1972. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The chain has announced that it's scrapping its famous catalogue after 50 years.

Argos has announced that it will no longer print its famous catalogue, as customers increasingly turn to online shopping.

The chain, which sells everything from homeware and electricals to toys and jewellery, has told staff that the catalogue will soon be scrapped.

In an email sent to employees, as reported by The Sun, Chief Executive of Sainsbury's (Argos' parent company) Simon Roberts wrote: "As most customers are now browsing and ordering online, we have decided that the time is right to stop printing the Argos catalogue.

Around 1 billion copies of the Argos catalogue have been printed
Around 1 billion copies of the Argos catalogue have been printed. Picture: Getty

"Removing the printed catalogue helps us to flex our range and offers and to be more competitive on price."

Most Argos stores have now gone digital, with customers selecting items on a tablet screen. The store have announced that all stores will work this way from January of next year.

Two editions of the catalogue, which was first printed in 1972, are released each year.

Argos are moving to a more digital set-up in store
Argos are moving to a more digital set-up in store. Picture: Getty

In total, there have been 93 versions and 1 billion copies printed.

Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, said: "Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits.

Argos shoppers will not use digital tablets rather than catalogues
Argos shoppers will not use digital tablets rather than catalogues. Picture: Getty

"We’re seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers. Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers, both in-store and online."

