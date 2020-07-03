Talented artist reimagines Disney princesses as modern day women

The amazing artwork is displayed on Yuldemis' TikTok. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

The artist and Disney fan has been showcasing her talents in snappy videos on TikTok.

An amazing digital illustrator has blown away fans with her incredible reimagined Disney Princesses.

29-year-old Yuldemis San Emeterio from the US regularly posts videos of her artwork in progress on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, but her Disney recreations have gone truly viral.

The artist has 22.8k followers on her Instagram and a whopping 182k followers on TikTok, so her creations are clearly incredibly popular.

She's redrawn many of our favourite Disney characters such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Jasmine from Aladdin as though they're women living in 2020.

The results are amazing!

Mulan before. Picture: TikTok

Mulan after. Picture: TikTok

Tiana before. Picture: TikTok

Tiana after. Picture: TikTok

Jasmine before. Picture: TikTok

Jasmine after. Picture: TikTok

Rapunzel before. Picture: TikTok