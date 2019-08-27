ASDA customers are going crazy for their new mermaid cutlery, and they can be yours for only £12

27 August 2019, 15:25


ASDA's mermaid cutlery is perfect for a Under The Sea themed party, or just to jazz up your dining table. Picture: ASDA/Getty


By Alice Dear

It’s time your dining table got a makeover, and the must have theme at the moment? Mermaid.

There’s nothing we love more than a funky home accessory, and when it comes to making over your abode, no where steps up like ASDA.

This week, George at ASDA’s home section has released some new bits and pieces, including a set of mermaid themed cutlery.

Those of you who don’t get excited by cutlery may never understand this, but this is a big deal.


The sweet fishtail ends are perfect to jazz up your cutlery draw. Picture: ASDA

The silver set includes knives, forks and spoons with scale-printed handles and finished with a cute mermaid tail at the bottom.

The cutlery set has 16 pieces, and retails at only £12.

Shoppers have been going crazy for the adorable set, perfect for adding a little fun to your dinner table.

One person commented in the review section of ASDA’s website: “I love these cutlery they are beautiful, such a pretty design and great quality, highly recommend. [sic]”


ASDA's mermaid collection is huge, and perfect for a themed party. Picture: ASDA

Another wrote: “These are the single most amazing things I have ever owned the knives are sharp, the cutlery is heavy and well made and the design is incredible.”

And if it’s mermaids you’re obsessed with, you can kit more of your kitchen out with George’s mermaid mugs and mermaid cookie jar.

Also in the set is a shell shaped teapot and butter dish.

They’re also selling mermaid paper napkins and plates as well, which is perfect if you’re throwing an Under The Sea themed party.

